Realme GT 2 Pro Goes On Sale In India Today: Prices, Offers, Specifications And More

Realme’s latest flagship, the Realme GT 2 Pro is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today after its launch in the country last week. The Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in India alongside the Realme 9 4G, Realme Buds Air 3 TS earbuds, and more products. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery, and more. The Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in China and other markets earlier and is priced in India at Rs 49,999 onwards.

Realme GT 2 Pro Prices And Offers

The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 onwards in India for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and is priced at Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting today at 12PM (noon) IST on Flipkart, Realme.com, and select offline retailers. Realme is offering a Rs 5,000 instant discount on purchasing the smartphone via HDFC Bank cards and SBI credit cards. Further, Realme and Flipkart are offering the Realme Watch S for Rs 1 with the Realme GT 2 Pro as an introductory offer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Realme GT 2 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Paper-Like Back Panel: Prices, Specifications And More

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

ALSO READ: Realme 9 4G To Go On Sale In India Today: Price, All Offers And Specifications

The smartphone has a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper for videos calls and selfies.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 2 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.