Realme GT 2 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Paper-Like Back Panel: Prices, Specifications And More

Realme has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 2 Pro in India. The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a design bit that no other smartphone has had so far. The back panel of the smartphone has a Paper White surface that allows users to write or draw on the back panel with a pencil. The Realme GT 2 Pro has also received sustainability certification from TCO which is the the World’s Leading Sustainability certification for tech products. The smartphone also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme GT 2 Pro was earlier launched in China back in January, followed by a launch in the European market. Now, the smartphone has been launched in India. Let us take a look at the price, specifications, and other features of the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro Price in India

The Realme GT 2 Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 57,999 in India. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black. The company has also announced an introductory offer for the Realme GT 2 Pro where buyers can avail a Rs 5,000 cashback on SBI and HDFC Bank credit, debit cards and EMI transactions, bringing the smartphone’s phone down to Rs 44,999 and Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants, respectively. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 14 at 12PM (noon) IST on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other offline retailers. Realme is also offering a free Realme Watch S with the Realme GT 2 Pro for early buyers of the smartphone.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro has been launched with a 6.7-inch flat 2K AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 2 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone also comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

