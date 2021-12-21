Realme GT 2 Pro May Change The Android Market With These 3 New Features

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced features of its next flagship, the Realme GT 2 Pro. The company claims that three new features on the Realme GT 2 Pro come as “world’s first innovations" in the smartphone industry. The three features pertain to the smartphone’s design, photography, and communication of the Realme GT 2 Pro. Realme announced the three “world-first innovations" during a YouTube live.

Realme said that it has worked with renowned industry designers for the latest flagship. The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup with a wide angle lens that has a 150-degree field-view, and the smartphone will come with an antenna switching technology. The three new features are regarding the smartphone’s design, photography, and communication features. Let us take a look:

Realme GT 2 Pro Design

Realme has said that the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a sustainable design inspired by paper. The company is calling the new design language “Paper Tech Master Design." For this, Realme has partnered with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, who has earlier worked with Realme for its Master Edition smartphone. The back panel of the Realme GT 2 Pro is made of bio-polymer material by SABIC. Realme has widened its eco-friendly approach with a new box which uses less plastic. This has resulted in dropping the overall plastic ratio from 21.7 percent to 0.3 percent.

Realme GT 2 Pro Camera

Relame has also given the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro a new ultra-wide angle lens. The new sensor gets a 150-degree field of view, which is 273 percent more than the 89-degree field-of-view in the primary wide sensor. The 150 degree field-of-view is achieved using a new “fisheye mode."

Realme GT 2 Pro Communication

The third world-first innovation from Realme pertains to the Realme GT 2 Pro being equipped with an Antenna Array Matrix system that brings the world’s first “Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching" system. This uses 12 wrap-around antennas that cover all sides of the smartphone. The system is claimed to support mainstream bands in almost all directions with the same signal strength. This allows the smartphone to automatically select the best network band by evaluating the signal strength.

Realme GT 2 Pro Wi-Fi

The Realme GT 2 Pro will also come with a Wi-Fi enhancer and a 360-degree NFC support. The former utilises a symmetrical antenna design that has a claimed 20 percent improvement in signal stability around the smartphone. The 360-degree NFC support is claimed to increase the NFC coverage by up to 500 percent and sensing distance by up to 20 percent.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the company’s next flagship. While the specifications haven’t been confirmed yet, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

