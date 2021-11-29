Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme's Most Premium Flagship, Confirmed to Be In the Works

Realme has officially announced that its upcoming “most premium flagship" will be called Realme GT 2 Pro. The announcement comes from Realme founder Sky Li; however, its launch date still remains unclear. We’ll likely get more details following Qualcomm’s event on November 30, where the company is expected to unveil its most advanced mobile processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The same mobile processor is said to feature on the Realme GT 2 Pro. More details from the company are expected from the company soon.

The phone has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and ahead of the launch, we have an slight idea of what it may feature. As per a recent report, the Realme GT 2 Pro will reportedly sport a 6.51-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is tipped to carry a 32-megapixel camera on the front panel for selfies and a 50-megapixel main sensor at the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. We may also see support for 125W fast charging. Another notable tipster Digital Chat Station had claimed the price of the Realme GT 2 Pro could start at around CNY 4,000 that is roughly Rs 46,500. There is said to be a special edition of the smartphone as well priced at CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs 58,200). As mentioned, the launch date remains unclear.

GT 2 Pro - that’s how we are going to name our first and most premium flagship phone. Always feel great to deliver something new and exciting to users worldwide. #realmeGT2Pro pic.twitter.com/ngX5VI409S— Sky Li (@skyli_realme) November 29, 2021

It will be interesting to see how the new Realme GT 2 Pro will be priced, as its predecessor, the Realme GT 5G was advertised as the most affordable Snapdragon 888-enabled smartphone. It is currently retailing at Rs 37,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone comes in three colour options, namely Dashin Blue, Racing Yellow, and Dashing Silver. There’s also a Realme GT Neo 2 5G in India that costs starting Rs 31,999.

