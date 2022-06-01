Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 50,000 On This Smartphone?

Realme has given a decent account for itself in the budget and mid-range segment, but now the company is aiming higher. Entering the premium arena changes the game completely, and with the Realme GT 2 Pro, the company is looking to sprinkle its magic for consumers.

This smartphone has all the premium-ness you can ask for, and all this is delivered in a comparatively affordable package. But the stakes in this segment mean Realme has to push the envelope and give us more. So, does the Realme GT 2 Pro live up to the promise or fizzle out like many others? Here are the five things that will tell you all about this smartphone.

Realme GT 2 Pro Design

Realme has talked extensively about the paper-touch design and finishing of the GT 2 Pro smartphone. While I had apprehensions about this strategy, after using the phone, those concerns went away.

The paper-like finishing not only lets you write on it with a pencil but you can also be assured that any dirt can be easily cleaned up. After using it for well over a few weeks, I can comfortably attest to that. The phone weighs under 200 grams which makes it easy to use with one hand.

Using the phone without a cover was always going to be risky but Realme GT 2 Pro handled the rough usage quite well. Having said that, it would have been nice to get some sort of IP rating on the phone for extra surety.

Other than that, it feels Realme has played it safe on the design front, even with the innovative touch on its finishing.

Realme GT 2 Pro Display

Realme GT 2 Pro gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports 2K screen resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The screen brightness is good enough to work outdoors, and the overall colour production means you can watch videos, surf the web or even enjoy gaming with a touch of crispness and clarity along with the deep blacks produced by the AMOLED panel.

The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which did a fairly good job of preventing scratches and heavy dents off the screen. For this price, the screen on the Realme GT 2 Pro will never leave you wanting more.

Realme GT 2 Pro Hardware

Realme wasn’t kidding when it said the GT 2 Pro is a premium smartphone. And the company backed up those claims by using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship SoC, offering it with 8GB or 12GB RAM. The unit we got had the latter, and fair to say that performance was never an issue.

You can throw down the heavy stuff at it, enjoy gaming at the highest graphics settings, and continue with your regular activities, Realme GT 2 Pro still has enough in the tank to give you more. But yes, the extensive stress does take some toll on the chipset, which eventually means you take a hit on the battery life. Speaking of which, you have a 5000mAh battery that usually serves your needs without any hiccups, giving you close to a day’s juice on a regular basis. Realme packing the 65W fast charging adapter in the box means you are up and running in around half an hour.

Realme GT 2 Pro Camera

Realme GT 2 Pro has been conservative in the number of cameras at the back, but thankfully the quality remains intact. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel wide sensor with OIS, another 50-megapixel sensor but with an ultrawide lens and a 3-megapixel microscopic sensor.

The main dual sensors deliver excellent images in most conditions, but the surprise package for us was the smaller microscopic lens. It is able the capture minute details with clarity, and that itself makes this camera unit competent and reliable for most of us.

Realme GT 2 Pro Software

The biggest challenge for Realme in the premium segment is the software it provides on the devices. And it is fair to say that the company has to polish its Realme UI platform to convince people to spend big bucks on its products.

The amount of bloatware we had on the Realme GT 2 Pro is not a good sign, but we are hopeful that with repeated feedback, Realme either softens up the platform or works on a new software UI for its high-end devices altogether. On the whole, the software is slick and we didn’t notice any lags or random crashes. So, if Realme can fix the bloatware issue, it could change the game for the brand.

Realme GT 2 Pro Review Verdict

Realme GT 2 Pro is an impressive start to the company’s journey in the premium segment. Priced well over Rs 45,000, you are getting flagship hardware, a top-end QHD+ display, textured paper design that’s refreshing and even the cameras deliver.

The only gripe we have with this phone is the software that could use some cleaning up, especially with all that bloatware (even if most can be removed). But we would have liked IP rating or even wireless charging support to round up the package and give the perfect phone. But our advice is that you get the 8GB RAM variant that gives you better value for the money.

