Realme GT 2 Pro Will Be the First Realme Phone to Have This Camera Feature

Smartphone brand Realme has reportedly confirmed that the GT 2 Pro, which is set to debut on January 4, will feature a triple rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The TENAA listing of the Realme GT 2 Pro revealed that it is equipped with a 50-megapixel +50-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera unit. The poster released by the company reveals that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, reports GizmoChina.

The report mentioned that the smartphone will be the company’s first smartphone to arrive with OIS support. OIS is a technology for cameras that physically moves the camera lens or sensor to compensate for unintentional camera movement.

It appears that the second 50MP camera available in Realme GT 2 Pro’s camera setup will offer an industry-first 150-degree of field-of-view, as per the report.

As the company had confirmed earlier, Realme GT 2 Pro will be the world’s first phone to feature a Fisheye mode that produces an ultra-long depth of field effect for creative photography.

The company recently said that the Realme GT 2 Pro is the first smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Realme GT 2 Pro also integrates the top two cellular antennas with an NFC signal transceiver function, increasing the sensing area by 500 per cent and the sensing distance by 20 per cent.

The entire upper part of the Realme GT 2 Pro senses NFC signals in either direction, facilitating the use of NFC for swiping cards or smartphones.

The company said that its upcoming smartphone series has been co-designed by Naoto Fukasawa and Realme Design Studio with a unique “Paper Tech Master" design to appeal to a younger audience and give users a premium feel.

