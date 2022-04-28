Realme GT 2 To Go On Sale In India Starting Today: Prices, Specifications And More

Realme GT 2 will go on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone, that was launched in India a week ago and comes as a toned-down variant of the company’s flagship, the Realme GT 2 Pro. The Realme GT 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a triple rear camera, along with other features. The smartphone will go on sale starting 12PM (noon) IST today.

Realme GT 2 Price And Offers

The Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs 34,999 onwards in India for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 38,999 for the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com starting 12PM tonight. The Realme GT 2 comes in three colour options - Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black. Launch offers on the smartphone include a Rs 5,000 cashback for HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

The Realme GT 2 comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

In terms of optics, the Realme GT 2 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 shooter, a wide-angle shooter, and a macro lens. Up front, the Realme GT 2 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 2 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone also comes with a bunch of sensors including accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Realme GT 2 was launched in China earlier this year, and was first unveiled globally during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in February.

