Realme GT 2 With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Paper-Like Back Panel Launched in India

Realme has quietly launched the Realme GT 2, the toned-down variant of its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro. The new phone looks similar to its sibling, but it features relatively modest specs to maintain affordability. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC that powers several erstwhile flagships like Galaxy Z Fold 3, OnePlus 9 Pro, and even Realme GT 5G. Similar to the Realme GT 2 Pro, the Realme GT 2 features the same paper-like rear panel designed by leading designer Naoto Fukasawa. It comes in white and green colours, but there’s also a steel black variant that offers a different (traditionally smooth) finish. Realme says it created this “visually striking design replicating paper” after 12 months of R&D.

Realme GT 2 5G Price in India

The Realme GT 2 5G is offered in two storage models, and its price in India starts at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its 12GB and 256GB option costs Rs 38,999. The phone will go on sale on April 28 on Flipkart and Realme channels, and HDFC cards users will get a Rs 5,000 off. Customers will also get an instant discount on EMI transactions.

ALSO READ: Realme GT 2 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Paper-Like Back Panel: Prices, Specifications And More

Realme GT 2 5G Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT 2 is powered by Snapdragon 888, while the flagship Realme GT 2 Pro features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The main chipset comes paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a relatively smaller 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Full-HD+ resolution (2400×1080 pixels), and 1,300 nits of brightness. The front panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. We also get a 5000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge, and Realme claims the bundled charger can juice up the device to 100 percent in 33 minutes.

It comes with triple rear cameras, and the rear module houses a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an ultra-wide sensor and a macro lens. Realme says the Realme GT 2’s stainless steel vapour cooling plus system with eight-layer cooling structure will provide 18-degree celsius Peak Reduction of Core Temperature and 20 percent higher efficiency.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.