Realme GT 5G Flagship Smartphone Coming Soon To India: Expected Price, Specifications and More

Realme GT 5G is the Chinese smartphone maker’s flagship offering this year. The smartphone was launched in China back in March and has now been teased for an India launch, according to the company’s event page for the global Realme 5G summit on June 3. The Realme GT has been listed as “Coming Soon" on the botton of the Realme events page on the company’s India website. The smartphone is accompanied by the Realme 8 5G, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and the Realme X7 5G as Realme’s 5G offerings in India. While the rest of the smartphones show a “Buy Now" tag below each of them, the Realme GT 5G says “Coming Soon." The smartphone was launched in China with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz display, and more. It is likely that the smartphone will carry the same key specifications as the China variant of the Realme GT 5G.

The Realme GT 5G has been listed on the global 5G Summit event page on the Realme India website. The 5G summit will be held on June 3 at 10AM GMT+1 (2:30PM IST). Realme has also announced a 5G event specifically for India and it could likely be the date when the Realme GT 5G will be launched in the market, according to reports. Realme India CMO Francis Wong also tweeted a photo of the Realme GT 5G in Racing Yellow colour, further hinting at the launch of the smartphone in India.

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT 5G was launched in China with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and more. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the Realme GT 5G has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter (Sony IMX682), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Realme GT has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging.

In terms of price, the Realme GT 5G was launched at a price of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

