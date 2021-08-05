Realme has announced the company will finally launch Realme GT 5G along with Realme GT Master Edition in India on August 18. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset-powered Realme GT 5G debuted in China early this year and then launched globally in June. The development comes from Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth during his ‘ask Madhav’ series on YouTube. The senior executive has confirmed that the global and India-specific variants of Realme GT 5G will be the same, including the phone’s colour options. During the global launch, Realme GT was teased as the most affordable Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone. On the other hand, the Realme GT Master Edition that came out last month comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000. It features a distinct suitcase-like rear design.

The Realme GT 5G global model comes in two colour options of Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue that will also be available in India. Additionally, customers will also get the option to choose the premium vegan leather version in a yellow and black colour finish. The phone sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and carries Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of 3.1 UFS internal storage. The Realme GT 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter (Sony IMX682), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter inside the hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling.

Other notable features of the Realme GT 5G include dual-mode 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Notably, it’s one of the rare flagship devices that carries a 3.5mm audio jack. The Realme GT 5G’s price globally started at EUR 499 (approx Rs 44,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, Realme GT Master Edition also houses the same 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The Realme GT Master Edition price in China started at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,600).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here