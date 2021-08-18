Realme has finally launched its flagship smartphone Realme GT 5G in India alongside Realme GT Master Edition. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset-powered Realme GT 5G debuted in China early this year and then launched globally in June. Recently, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth told a publication the company is replacing Realme X-series phones with Realme GT series. Realme is teasing the Realme GT as the most affordable Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone worldwide. The phone will directly compete against Xiaomi 11X Pro 5G in India that costs Rs 39,999. The Realme GT Master Edition that came out last month carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC under the hood and triple cameras at the back. Notably, Realme has also launched Realme Book Slim laptop.

Starting with the Realme GT 5G, the smartphone comes in two colour options of Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue. Additionally, customers will also be able to purchase the premium vegan leather variant (Racing Yellow) that adopts a yellow and black colour finish. The phone sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and carries Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of 3.1 UFS internal storage. The Realme GT 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter (Sony IMX682), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter inside the hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. Other notable features of the Realme GT 5G include dual-mode 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Notably, it’s one of the rare flagship devices that carries a 3.5mm audio jack. Its price in India starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes in two colour options of Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue. The 12GB RAM + 256GB option that comes in Racing Yellow leather finish costs Rs 41,999. Its sale will start on August 25 via Flipkart and Realme channels.

On the other hand, the Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, Realme GT Master Edition also houses the same 32-megapixel selfie snapper. It comes in three storage variants and they are priced as Rs 25,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB), Rs 27,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB), and Rs 29,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB). Its first sale will start on August 26 via Flipkart and Realme channels.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here