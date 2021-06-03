Realme GT 5G Launch Expected During 5G Global Summit Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

The Realme 5G Global Summit will be held today. The event will see industry experts from GSMA Intelligence, Counterpoint Research, Qualcomm India, and Realme will discuss 5G. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth and Brand Director Jhonny Chen will speak about Realme’s contribution to 5G, as well as share some details about upcoming Realme products. The Realme 5G Global Summit will start at 2:30PM IST today and will be a virtual event that will be streamed on Realme’s Global YouTube channel. The event will be co-hosted by experts from GSMA, Qualcomm, Counterpoint Research, and Realme.

The 5G Global Summit will be a platform for industry experts to discuss and share insights on the future of 5G. They are also expected to speak on 5G adoption in India, and its accessibility for a larger audience, among other topics. The Realme 5G Global Summit is being touted as a first-of-its-kind event that aims to set the stage for implementation and adoption of 5G in India. The panelists will include Kalvin Bahia (Principal Economist, GSMA Intelligence), Peter Richardson (VP and Co-Founder, Counterpoint Research), Rajen Vagadia (VP and President, Qualcomm India and SAARC), Madhav Sheth (Realme India and Europe CEO), and Johnny Chen (Brand Director, Realme).

During the event, Realme is also expected to launch its flagship offering, the Realme GT 5G. The smartphone was launched in China in March and is said to launch in Europe today. Realme has also planned additional 5G events for June 10 in India, when it will launch the Realme GT 5G in India.

