Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Series May Be Coming Soon to India, CEO Hints

Realme will soon launch the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition models in India, the company’s India CEO has hinted via a tweet. In a post on his Twitter account, Madhav Sheth asked his followers which of the Realme GT series smartphones the company should launch in India next? Sheth included a photo of the boxes of Realme GT series smartphones including the Realme GT, Realme GT Neo, Realme GT Master Edition, and the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition. The smartphones have all been launched in global markets, with the Realme GT Master and Master Explorer Edition’s being the latest Realme GT smartphones to be unveiled. Out of these, the Realme GT Neo has already been launched as the Realme Max X7 5G smartphone in India.

Now, since the Realme GT Neo has already been launched as a rebranded device in the country, it leaves only three of the other Realme GT smartphones - the vanilla Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition, and the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition. This suggests that an India launch for either all three or at least one of them is on the cards. As of now, there is no clarity if the company will bring one or all three smartphones. There is also no timeline for the launch of either of the Realme GT series smartphones. The Realme GT series is the company’s flagship lineup of smartphones for this year.

Which of these would you want next to be launched in India? RT and reply using with #realmeGT & stand a chance to #win one! pic.twitter.com/0zbdfzs8Gv — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) July 26, 2021

Out of the three, the Realme GT 5G comes with the most powerful processor with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. All three smartphones come with 120Hz displays and feature 65W fast charging.

