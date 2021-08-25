Realme GT 5G To Go On Sale in India Today: Check Price, Offers, Specifications & More

Realme’s latest flagship offering in India, the Realme GT 5G is going on sale for the first time today, at 12PM (noon) IST. The Realme GT 5G was launched in India last week, alongside the Realme GT Master Edition that will go on sale for the first time tomorrow. The Realme GT was launched in global markets before making its way to India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 37,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The other 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999. The Realme GT 5G comes in three colour options - the Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver options, alongside a vegan leather option in Racing Yellow colour. The Realme GT 5G will go on sale on Flipkart, Realme India website, and other offline channels.

Buyers of the Realme GT 5G can avail a flat Rs 3,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, users can also opt for the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan, where customers will pay only Rs 11,400 at the time of purchase. Flipkart is also offering a 5 percent unlimited cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 20 percent off on first transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI cards, and MobiKwik. Buyers can also avail a 10 percent off on using Bank Of Baroda Mastercard debit card. Furthermore, the Realme webiste is also offering up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select bank credit cards and Bajaj Finserv.

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT 5G comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Realme GT 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity features on the Realme GT 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

