Realme GT 5G Vs OnePlus 9 Specs Compared: Which Entry Level Flagship Offers More For Its Price

Realme on Tuesday launched its 2021 flagship, the Realme GT 5G globally. The Realme GT 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz display, and other such premium flagship features. The Realme GT 5G is the BBK Electronics brand’s 2021 flagship and looks quite a competitor to another BBK Electonics brand’s 2021 flagship, and a more popular one at that - the OnePlus 9. Both the OnePlus 9 and Realme GT 5G share quite a few similar specifications like the CPU, the refresh rate on the display, 5G connectivity, and more. We will take a look at how the two smartphones from OnePlus and Realme compare against each other on paper.

First, let us take a look at the price. The Realme GT 5G was launched at a price of EUR 499 (approx Rs 44,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and the top 12GB + 256GB storage model costs EUR 599 (approx Rs 53,200). The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, costs Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. In terms of price, the two smartphones are priced in the same range. The prices of the Realme GT 5G may vary in India, but will be close to the smartphone’s price in Europe.

OnePlus 9 vs Realme GT 5G Display

The Realme GT 5G comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 pixels resolution. The OnePlus 9 also has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports sRGB, Display P3 standards.

OnePlus 9 vs Realme GT 5G Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Realme GT 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The OnePlus 9 is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging on both the OnePlus 9 and Realme GT 5G.

OnePlus 9 vs Realme GT 5G Camera

Both the Realme GT 5G and OnePlus 9 come with triple rear cameras. However, in terms of cameras, the OnePlus 9 has slight edge, even on paper as the OnePlus 9’s camera has been developed in partnership with Swedish camera-maker Hassleblad.

The Realme GT’s camera, on the other hand, has been developed solely by Realme itself and it includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter (Sony IMX682), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter inside the hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling.

The OnePlus 9’s triple camera setup is headlined by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX766 shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here