Realme GT 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched Globally: Price, Specs and More

Realme has finally launched its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-powered flagship Realme GT 5G at a global launch event today, June 15. The smartphone debuted in China back in March 2021. The new device comes with premium features such as Wi-Fi 6, 120Hz display, and 65W fast charging support. It comes in two colour options of Dashing silver and Dashing blue. Similar to the China-variant, there’s a premium vegan leather version in yellow and black colour finish for global customers. The smartphone will start retailing from June 21 though its India availability details still remain unclear. Notably, Realme has confirmed the development of Realme Book and Realme Pad - slated to launch later this year.

In terms of specifications, the global and China variants of Realme GT come with the same features. It sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it carries Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of 3.1 UFS internal storage. The Realme GT 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter (Sony IMX682), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter inside the hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. Its camera app comes bundled with modes such as ProRAW mode, AI selfies, 4K video recording at 60fps, and more. Other notable features of the Realme GT 5G include dual-mode 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The phone is claimed to attain full charge from 0 in 35 minutes, and it also eligible for Android 12 beta. Its price starts at EUR 499 (approx Rs 44,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and the top 12GB + 256GB storage model costs EUR 599 (approx Rs 53,200). Realme is also offering an early bird offer to customers in European regions where the base model’s price starts at EUR 369 (approx Rs 32,800).

