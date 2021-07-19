The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition’s specifications have surfaced online ahead of its official launch on July 21. According to series of Weibo posts (via GSM Arena), the Realme Master Explorer Edition will feature a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation support and 19GB of RAM, of which 7GB will be virtual. The same camera sensor is confirmed to feature on the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G. Currently, smartphones such as Oppo Find X3 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G use the Sony IMX766 sensor. On the other hand, tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter adds that the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition would feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits of brightness, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 under the hood. It is further tipped to carry a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition price leaked ahead of launch.😍- 6.55" 120HZ AMOLED HDR10+ display- 1100nits brightness- 4300mAh battery with 65 W fast charging- 50MP SONY IMX766 with OIS- Android 11- SD870 - 6GB+128GB ¥2999 ~ ₹34,597 ~ €392 ~ $462#Realme #Oppo pic.twitter.com/ln74rh7yqj — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 19, 2021

The tipster further notes that the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition price would start at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,000) for the base 6GBRAM + 128GB storage variant. Realme will also launch the Realme GT Master Edition on July 21 which is tipped to cost CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 37,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is unclear whether the phone would get a base 6GB RAM option as well. In terms of specifications, the GT Master Edition and GT Master Explorer Edition are said to be alike with some tweaks. It may feature an LPTO screen that automatically adjusts the refresh rate as per the content to save battery. A Chinese tipster previously claimed that the smartphone would house a 50-megapixel camera and 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging technology. The launch event will take place on July 21 at 2 PM BST (11:30 AM IST).

