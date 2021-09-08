Realme GT Master Edition 5G Base Variant to Go on Sale Today: Price, Best Deal

The newly launched Realme GT Master Edition 5G will again be up for grabs via Realme channels and Flipkart. Its first sale took place on August 26 after its launch in India on August 18. The Realme GT Master Edition 5G is priced in India at Rs 25,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant costs Rs 29,999. The smartphone comes in Voyager Grey, Luna White, and Cosmos Black colour options.

Notably, the base variant is available with a more affordable price tag. Users can avail flat Rs 2,000 offer on all bank cards on prepaid transactions on Flipkart. Additionally, buyers can pay just 70 percent of the cost and purchase the 6GB RAM + 128GB at Rs 18,199 with the Flipkart upgrade programme. In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Master Edition 5G comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is a 4,300mAh battery on the Realme GT Master Edition that supports 65W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Finally, the day has arrived!The 6GB+128GB variant of the #realmeGT Master Edition goes on Sale today at 12 PM. This is your chance to experience Mastery with an all-new version.Get additional ₹2,000 Off*. *Offer applicable on all bank cards https://t.co/coLsmtauig pic.twitter.com/xoKzSIXCjf — realme (@realmeIndia) September 8, 2021

At the front, the Realme GT Master Edition 5G comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie snapper. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone contains a Vapor Chamber Cooling System and features dynamic RAM expansion of up to 5GB, and this can seemingly help reduce loading time and app multitasking. The suitcase-style rear panel is designed by Naoto Fukasawa.

