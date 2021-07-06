The Realme GT Master Edition’s alleged renders and specifications have surfaced online ahead of the official announcement. Realme had previously confirmed that it is working on a camera-focused edition of Realme GT, but official details remain unclear. The new renders were published by 91Mobiles in collaboration with notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, popularly known as OnLeaks. The alleged renders highlight the smartphone in three colour options - plain White and Black colours with a matt finish and a faux leather finish with a distinct pattern. We can also notice a triple rear camera setup similar to the Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT and a 3.5mm audio jack next to the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that also houses the LED flash. Whereas, at the front, there’s a hole-punch cutout at the top-left corner for the single selfie camera.

In terms of specifications, the publication claims that the Realme GT Master Edition would sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. Under the hood, it would carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage, unlike the Snapdragon 888 chipset on the Realme GT 5G and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 on the Realme GT Neo. The Master Edition will reportedly measure 8mm in thickness, weigh 174 grams, and run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also said to carry a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. The latest information contradicts old rumours that claimed the presence of a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. Other notable rumoured features include a 32-megapixel front camera and a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging.

The Realme GT Master Edition is further tipped to cost EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,300) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM +256GB storage variant is said to cost around EUR 449 (approx Rs 39,700). Realme is yet to officially confirm details about the upcoming smartphone.

