Realme GT Master Edition To Go On Sale Today: Price, Offers, Specifications & More

Realme last week launched its Realme GT series in India that brought the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition to the country. While the Realme GT 5G went on sale for the first time yesterday, the Realme GT Master Edition is slated to go on sale today at 12PM (noon) IST. The smartphone was launched last week and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 120Hz display, and more. The Realme GT Master Edition is priced in India at Rs 25,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999.

The smartphone is available in three colour options - Cosmos Blue, Luna White, and Voyager Grey. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com, and other offline retailers. Realme GT master Edition buyers today can avail a Rs 2,000 instant discount if they make a payment through an ICICI Bank debit or credit card. Buyers can also purchase the Realme GT Master Edition through Flipkart’s smart upgrade plan where customers will be able to purchase the smartphone by paying 70 percent of its price up front.

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Master Edition comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is a 4,300mAh battery on the Realme GT Master Edition, along with support for 65W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Realme GT Master Edition comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie snapper.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here