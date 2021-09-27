Realme has announced that its premium mid-range smartphone Realme GT Master Edition will get a massive discount at the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days and Realme Festive Days sale event starting on October 3. During the sale, customers will be able to avail a massive discount of Rs 5,000 across all three storage models via the Realme website and Flipkart.

The Realme GT Master Edition‘s base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available at Rs 20,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option will retail at Rs 22,999. The top variant of 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will be available at Rs 24,999 between October 3 to 10. Interested buyers must note that certain storage options may not be available throughout the sale events depending upon the stocks. Flipkart Plus members will get access to deals early. Buyers will also be able to avail 10 percent instant discount via Axis Bank and ICICI credit and debit cards. There will also be an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on ICICI credit cards EMI on the Realme site. The Realme GT Master Edition comes in Cosmos Black, Luna White, and Voyager Grey colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Master Edition comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is a 4,300mAh battery on the Realme GT Master Edition, along with support for 65W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Realme GT Master Edition comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie snapper. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

