Realme has launched its latest Realme GT Master Explorer Edition and Realme GT Master Edition in China. The new smartphones come as special edition launches for the Realme GT series and the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition comes with a suitcase-style leather back panel. The two smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup and both models are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and come with 65W fast charging support. The Realme GT Master series has only been launched in China as of now and there is no word on the international availability of the smartphones including in India.

The Realme GT Mast Explorer Edition has been launched at a price of CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 33,400) for the 8GB+128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 36,900) for the 12GB+256GB storage variant. The Realme GT Master Edition, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 30,000) for the 256GB storage variant. The Realme GT Master Exploerex Edition has been launched in two colour options - Suitcase Apricot and Suitcase Grey, while the Realme GT Master Edition has been launched in Dawn and Snow Mountain colours. Both the smartphones have been made available for pre-order in China and will go on sale starting July 29.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition Specifications

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 shooter, and a macro shooter. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls.

RELATED NEWS Realme GT Master Edition Design Leaked, Key Specs Tipped Ahead of Launch

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It has a 4,300mAh batter with support for 65W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, Realme GT Master Edition also houses the same 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here