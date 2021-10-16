Realme GT Neo 2 Goes On Sale In India At Midnight: Prices, Specifications & More

Realme last week launched the Realme GT Neo 2 in India. The premium offering from the Chinese manufacturer was launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 120Hz display, and more flagship-level features. The Realme GT Neo 2 will go on sale in India for the first time today. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 31,999 onwards for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart starting today and comes in three colour options - Black, Blue, and NEO Green.

The Realme GT Neo 2 comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For thermals, Realme says that the Realme GT Neo 2 comes with an eight layer cooling system that includes a Diamond Thermal Gel and stainless steel vapour cooling technology. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a triple rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme GT Neo 2 was earlier launched in China last month. The Indian variant comes with the same specifications as the China version of the Realme GT Neo 2. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart at midnight, tomorrow (October 17) at 12AM IST. Read our review of the Realme GT Neo 2 here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.