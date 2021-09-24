Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch Announced: All You Need to Know

Realme has announced that the company’s latest Realme GT Neo 2 will come to India soon. However, the exact launch date remains unclear, and the company is yet to share more information. Recently, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth conducted a survey on Twitter, asking fans when they want to see the phone in the country. 83.1 percent of users (total 4,988 voters) said they want to see the arrival of Realme GT Neo 2 in India in early October. Ahead of the official launch, 91Mobiles stated that the Realme GT Neo 2’s India launch would take place just after Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Customers will be reportedly able to buy the phone at the Diwali sale in November.

With Sheth’s announcement, it is also revealed that Realme is not planning to launch the Realme GT Neo 2 in India under a different moniker, as the original Realme GT Neo debuted in the country as Realme X7 Max 5G. The GT Neo 2 launched in China this month with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and 120Hz display. The 6.62-inch screen also has Full-HD+ resolution, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and supports HDR10+ content. Other notable features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. The Realme GT Neo 2 also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a cooling system to ensure gaming. The triple rear camera system on the Realme GT Neo 2 houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Further to #realmeFans excitement, we’ve decided to bring #realmeGTNEO2 to India!Guys, when do you want to experience #EverythingInNEO? — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 23, 2021

Its price China starts at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and goes up to CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,200) for the top 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. There’s also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,800). Customers can choose the Realme GT Neo 2 in Neo Green, Pale Blue, and Shadow Black colours.

