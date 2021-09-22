Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specs

Realme has refreshed its Realme GT Neo series with the new Realme GT Neo 2. The latest smartphone has debuted in China, and the global availability details currently remain unclear. The Chinese tech company may launch the smartphone under a different moniker in other markets as it brought the original Realme GT Neo (March 2021) as Realme X7 Max 5G in India. In terms of looks, the Realme GT Neo 2 retains a hole-punch display, but the rear cameras come with a distinct arrangement. Realme also upgraded the base RAM configuration to 8GB that goes up to 12GB.

In terms of specifications, the latest Realme GT Neo 2 sports a comparatively larger 6.62-inch screen that has Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It also supports HDR10+ content, DC dimming and 600Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Realme has also introduced a dynamic RAM expansion of up to 7GB to increase RAM capacity by using internal storage to improve multitasking. Samsung has also started using the tech as ‘RAM Plus. The triple rear camera system on the Realme GT Neo 2 houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Other notable features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. The Realme GT Neo 2 also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a cooling system to ensure gaming. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 that comes with a GT Mode 2.0 for gaming. The Realme GT Neo 2 price in China starts at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and goes up to CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,200) for the top 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. There’s also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,800). Customers can choose between Neo Green, Pale Blue, and Shadow Black colours.

