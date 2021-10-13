Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India

The Realme GT Neo 2 has launched in India, less than a month after its debut in China. The company had introduced the original Realme GT Neo as Realme X7 Max 5G that features MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. However, the latest-gen model comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset that also powers OnePlus 9R 5G. In terms of looks, the Realme GT Neo 2 retains a hole-punch display, but the rear cameras come with a distinct arrangement. Realme also upgraded the base RAM configuration to 8GB that goes up to 12GB.

In terms of specifications, the latest Realme GT Neo 2 sports a comparatively larger 6.62-inch E4 display that has Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It also supports HDR10+ content, DC dimming and 600Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Realme has also introduced a dynamic RAM expansion of up to 7GB to increase RAM capacity by using internal storage to improve multitasking. Samsung has also started using the tech as ‘RAM Plus.’

Coming to optics, the triple rear camera system on the Realme GT Neo 2 houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Other notable features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. The Realme GT Neo 2 also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a cooling system to ensure gaming. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 that comes with a GT Mode 2.0 for gaming.

The Realme GT Neo 2’s price in India starts at Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 35,999. Its sale in India will start from October 17 via Flipkart. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members will get access to the phone on October 16.

