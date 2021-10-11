Realme GT Neo 2T to Launch on October 19, Company Reveals

Realme has announced the launch of Realme GT Neo 2T on October 19 - ahead of the launch of GT Neo 2 in India on October 13. However, the upcoming smartphone will launch in China, and its launch in India at least in October remains uncertain. At the moment, the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2T remain unclear, though an alleged TENAA listing indicates a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that has 1,080×2,400 pixels. The listing shows model number RMX3357 that purportedly belongs to Realme GT Neo 2T, also tips Android 11 and a hole-punch display.

The Realme GT Neo 2T is further listed to pack a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and 2-megapixel third sensor. At the front, the phone may carry a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Other rumoured features include a 4,400mAh battery and 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options paired with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively. Earlier this month, Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase hinted on Weibo about an upcoming smartphone with a flagship mobile chipset. It suggests the presence of MediaTek 1200 SoC or Snapdragon 888.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT Neo 2 that is already available in China comes with Snapdragon 870 SoC and triple rear cameras. It also sports a 6.62-inch screen that has Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The triple rear camera system on the Realme GT Neo 2 houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Other notable features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. Its price in China starts at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and goes up to CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,200) for the top 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. As mentioned the phone will launch in India on October 13 alongside Realme TV Stick powered by Google TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.