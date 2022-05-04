Realme GT Neo 3 150W, Smart TV X Full-HD Sale in India Begins: Price, Offers

Realme’s latest Realme GT Neo 3 and Smart TV X series are now on sale in India. Both devices are available on Realme offline and online channels, and customers can also buy them on Flipkart. The Realme GT Neo 3 comes in two variants - the regular model with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging support, and the top-edition with a 4,500mAh battery and 150W UltraDart charging. Realme says the 150W fast charging technology will provide up to 50 percent juice within five minutes. Users with the 80W SuperDart charger will fully charge the smartphone in 32-minutes, according to Realme. The TV comes in two sizes, 40-inch and 43-inch, and offers Full-HD resolution.

Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme Smart TV X Price in India

The Realme GT Neo 3’s 150W flagship variant is priced at Rs 42,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The unit with 80W SuperDart Charge technology will be available in two storage variants priced at Rs 36,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 38,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Buyers can avail of a flat Rs 7,000 instant discount on Flipkart through SBI Bank credit and debit cards and EMI Transactions and a flat Rs 7,000 Instant Discount on Realme.com through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and EMI Transactions.

The Realme Smart TV X Full-HD 40-inch is priced at Rs 22,999, and the 43-inch variant costs Rs 25,999. As part of special launch offers on the first sake day, users can avail of the Realme Smart TV X Full-HD 40-inch at Rs 19,999 and the 43-inch model for Rs 22,999 with bank offers.

Readers can check out the key specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3 (here) and Realme TV X Full-HD - both variants here.

