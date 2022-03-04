Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Details And Specifications Leaked: All Details

Realme is set for a busy few weeks in the market. The company showcased its GT 2 series in front of the world at the recent Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona. And now, the company is readying another device for consumers, which could be introduced in the coming weeks. Realme GT Neo 3 is shaping up to be an exciting device from the brand, and some of the features have been leaked this week, giving us the details we need.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications hint at fast charging support, use the new MediaTek Dimensity chipset and pack a quality set of cameras.

Also Read: Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal Announces Return To Office From March 15 As COVID-19 Eases Globally

Realme GT Neo 3 Expected Launch

Realme GT Neo 3 as per the leaks could be set for debut in April, as the company wants to bring the device in Q2 2022. The leaked details come via tipster Yogesh Brar this week, who also managed to list out the main features expected to be part of the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone.

Advertisement

Realme GT Neo 3 Expected Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 could be one of the first phones in the market to rely on the new MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset for performance. This hardware was introduced by MediaTek less than a week ago, and it is good to see manufacturers adopt the chipset this early.

The phone is likely to support 150W fast charging using the USB Type C interface. Realme is likely to have benefited from Oppo’s big reveal at the MWC 2022 this week. The company claims with this charging speed you can juice up to 50 per cent in just five minutes.

Also Read: Beats Pill Plus Portable Speaker Has Made A Comeback For This Collaboration

The leak also hints the Realme GT Neo 3 could feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the imaging front, Realme could go for a triple rear setup which includes the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. It also gets an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Oppo Find X5 Quick Look: Power-packed Smartphone with 80W Fast Charging

Realme has multiple products in the pipeline for consumers, and these two are likely to be priced in the affordable segment. We wait for the brand to reveal the phones and the prices in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.