Realme GT Neo 5 Brings 240W Charging Tech To Smartphones: All Details

Realme has unveiled its latest 240W charging tech on the new GT Neo 5 smartphone in China this week. Realme’s GT series is aimed at heavy users with its performance-centric focus and the GT Neo 5 is no different in that regard.

Realme has become a leading name in the fast-charging circuit, offering up to 150W charging solutions for smartphones in the market. And now, it has taken the lead in this arena by officially launching the 240W charging Realme GT Neo 5. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, along with a high refresh rate screen and the battery juiced up in under 10 minutes.

Realme GT Neo 5 Price

Realme GT Neo 5 comes in two variants, 150W and 240W charging support. The 240W Realme GT Neo 5 prices start from $470 (Rs 38,000 approx) for the 16GB + 256GB variant, and go up to $515 (Rs 41,700 approx) for the 16GB + 1TB model. As for the 150W charging model, you have 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB available for $368 (Rs 29,800 approx), $400 (Rs 32,100 approx) and $427 (Rs 34,500 approx), respectively.

Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications

The first thing you will notice about the phone is the unique glowing rectangle frame at the back next to the giant camera island. The device features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display that offers a 1240 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which was the flagship SoC till the 8 Gen 2 came out this year. You get it with up to 16GB RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage. Realme has equipped the device with triple cameras at the back, which includes a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS and a 6P lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and the fairly common 2-megapixel macro sensor. You have a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Realme is offering an 8-component cooling chamber which should not only handle the performance demands but also handle the heating when the charging is going full throttle. Realme GT Neo 5 comes with the Realme UI 4.0 version which is built over Android 13. Now, to the main highlight of this device, i.e. the battery. Realme is giving you a 4,600mAh unit with the 240W charging model, while the bigger 5,000mAh battery offers 150W charging.

