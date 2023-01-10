Realme GT Neo 5 Likely To Launch At Mobile World Congress 2023: What To Expect

Realme GT Neo 5 Launch: The Chinese tech giant Realme is planning to unveil the Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone soon. The upcoming GT series phone is expected to go official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 tech event in Barcelona. The Mobile World Congress 2023 is scheduled to start on February 27 and end on March 2.

The Realme GT Neo 5 has already appeared in the database of the TENAA certification platform with all its specifications and images, a report from pricebaba said.

The “RMX3706 and RMX3708" are said to be the model codes of the 150W and 240W charging editions of the Realme GT Neo 5. The TENAA images of both models revealed that they have a slight difference in their rear designs.

According to reports, the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 could feature a polycarbonate back. The leaks suggested that the device has two camera rings and an LED flash unit. The top camera ring reportedly houses the 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with OIS support. The second camera ring may come with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera.

Realme GT Neo 5 is likely to come with a punch-hole display with an under-display fingerprint scanner. It may feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED display that offers a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. As per the report, Realme GT Neo 5 may launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip’s underclocked version will power the Realme GT Neo 5.

The latest GT series handset is expected to arrive with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. In terms of battery, the company may offer two options — 4,600mAh battery variant could support 240W fast charging and the 5,000mAh battery variant may arrive with 150W rapid charging.

