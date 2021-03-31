Realme GT Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specs and More

Realme has refreshed its ‘GT’ mid-budget series with the latest Realme GT Neo. The phone is the toned-down version of the Realme GT 5G that was launched in China earlier this month with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The newly launched Realme GT Neo features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and triple rear cameras. Both Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Neo look similar in terms of the overall design and pack the same 4,500mAh battery. However, the toned-down GT Neo supports 50W fast charging instead of 65W wired-charging. Moreover, the new device is currently available in China, and its global availability details remain unclear. It comes in three storage options and colour finishes.

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Neo sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display panel comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 - the first commercially available smartphone to feature the mobile processor. There’s also up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Realme GT Neo supports Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box and support dual-SIM cards for 5G connectivity, like its GT sibling.

The triple camera system on the Realme GT Neo includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Other notable features include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, GALILEO, QZSS), and NFC. As mentioned, the 4,500mAh battery supports 50W fast charging.

The Realme GT Neo price in China starts at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,100) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage option and goes up to CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 26,800) for the 12GB + 256GB model. There’s also a 8GB + 128GB available at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,400). It will go on sale in the country on April 8.