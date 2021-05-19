Realme GT Will Be One of The First Phones to Receive Android 12 Beta Later This Month

Google last night gave us the first official look of Android 12. On the heels of Google’s announcement of the public beta of Android 12 going live for certain smartphones, Chinese smartphone maker Realme announced today that Android 12′ first beta will be available on Realme GT this month. This makes Realme one of the first company to announce that the latest Android version will be rolled out on its smartphones. Realme GT will be one of the first devices to support Android 12 Beta 1, the company said.

Realme has carried on with the tradition of being one of the first to announce the latest Android rollout for its smartphones. Last year, the Realme X50 Pro was one of the first smartphones to receive Android 11 Beta 1 when Google announced the OS version. Realme says that it has worked closely with Google to gather user feedback from developers on its Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Beta 1. Realme will continue its Android 12 Developer Preview Program to listen to users’ feedback before launching the new Realme UI 3.0 later this year.

Realme GT is realme’s first flagship of 2021. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a new-generation cooling system, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 64W fast charging. The flagship-level specs allow users to enjoy a more “fluid" Android 12 Beta 1 experience, Realme said. The smartphone also has a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Realme GT 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera also comes with other features like a ProRAW mode, AI selfies, 4K video recording at 60fps and more.

Realme also said that it will launch the Realme GT globally soon, and users can experience Android 12 Beta 1 right after its launch.

