Realme GT2 Pro India Launch Date Revealed: Price And Specifications Expected

Realme GT2 Pro flagship smartphone has an India launch date but the company has deleted the post after revealing the timeline for next month. Realme India shared a teaser on Twitter this week, where it revealed Realme GT2 Pro India launch date is April 7.

A leap towards becoming environment-conscious that is truly #GreaterThanYouSee. A phone with a sustainable design needs a packaging that is eco-friendly!#realmeGT2Pro pic.twitter.com/qikgiz0uYl — realme (@realmeIndia) March 21, 2022

Interestingly, the post only mentions Realme GT2 Pro and nothing about the Realme GT2, so it is possible Realme could have another launch event to introduce that smartphone.

Realme GT2 series made its debut in China earlier this year, and the company is now set to bring its device to the Indian market.

Realme also unveiled the GT2 Pro at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona last month. Realme GT2 Pro is the high-end model, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, putting it on par with the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 series among others.

Realme GT2 Pro India Price Expected

Realme GT2 Pro global price starts at EUR 749, which translates to Rs 62,700 approx. Going by this, the Realme GT2 Pro India price for the base 8GB RAM model could be around Rs 60,000 for buyers. It also has a 12GB RAM variant, which could come for a price tag of Rs 70,000 in the market.

Realme GT2 Pro Specifications

Realme GT2 Pro India model is likely to get the same features at the global variant. Realme GT2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and offering 256GB of storage, which is not expandable.

Realme GT2 Pro comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Realme GT2 Pro packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

