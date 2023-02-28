Realme GT3 With 240W Charging And LED Notification Ring Unveiled: Price, Features

Realme GT3 has been announced at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona on Tuesday, and you have multiple talking points about the new GT phone. Firstly, you get a 240W charging support out of the box with the bundled charger, and Realme is one of the first mainstream brands to bring a notification like picking up cues from the Nothing Phone (1) albeit in a smaller proportion.

Realme GT3 240W Price

Realme GT3 240W smartphone is priced at $649 (Rs 53,600 approx) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme GT3 240W Specifications

Realme GT3 gets a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with support for 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate screen. It offers a peak brightness of 1400 nits and features a punch hole cutout. The phone is powered by the not-so-old Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Realme is offering dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and the popular GT mode 4.0 version which targets the gamers.

Speaking of which, the GT3 has a stainless steel vapour cooling system which should help with better heat dissipation while gaming and even when the phone is charging at those speeds.

Realme GT3 weighs 199 grams and comes with a thickness of 8.9mm which is not the bulkiest package we have come across recently. The notification ring light is placed next to the camera module at the back and Realme is calling it the breathing light effect.

The phone carries a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel microscope lens which we had on the Realme GT 2 Pro. The phone gets a 4600mAh battery that supports 240W charging, for 0 to 100 in under 10 minutes, as claimed by the company. It runs on the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 version.

