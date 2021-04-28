Realme India to Host 'Biggest' Launch Event on May 4; Realme X7 Max 5G and 4K Smart TV Expected

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has announced that the company will launch its first MediaTek Dimensity 1200-enabled smartphone in India on May 4. The device is expected to be the Realme X7 Max 5G that would likely be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo smartphone that is currently available in China. Additionally, the Realme executive stated that the Realme 43-inch Smart TV 4K (teased last week) would debut at the same launch event. In the latest episode of the ‘Ask Madhav,’ Sheth announced that 4K smart TV would deliver a “cinema experience" with hands-free voice control and Dolby Vision and Audio experience.

If the rumours about the Realme X7 Max 5G being a rebranded Realme GT Neo are accurate, we can expect the device to feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera system might come with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Aside from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, we can expect the phone to carry a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The Realme X7 Max 5G is said to be a mid-range smartphone.

Sheth, during his latest ‘Ask Madhav’ episode, further spoke about the upcoming AIoT products in India. He reiterated the company’s focus on Realme TechLife in 2021 and said, “You will also see products from brands who will be joining Realme’s AIoT ecosystem." The executive claimed that the company would add new categories of products but the exact details remain unclear.

Realme India is also celebrating its third anniversary in the country this year, and Sheth notes the event on May 4 has “lots of surprises" to mark the celebrations. He added, “It is our biggest and definitely the most important launch event you can’t miss," however, exact product details aside from Dimensity 1200-enabled phone and 43-inch 4K TV remain unknown.

