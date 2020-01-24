Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Realme is Bringing its Fitness Band to India Next Month, Confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

The Realme fitness band will take on Xiaomi's Mi Band series as well as Honor and Huawei's own fitness trackers.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Realme is Bringing its Fitness Band to India Next Month, Confirms CEO Madhav Sheth
Realme Fitness Band (Image: Screen Grab/ Madhav Sheth/Realme/ YouTube)

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed the first fitness band from the company will be launched in February. An exact launch date has not been announced yet but the company is expected to start teasing the arrival of the product by the end of this month, said Sheth in the latest Episode of 'AskMadhav' show on YouTube. The Realme fitness band will take on Xiaomi's Mi Band series as well as Honor and Huawei's own fitness trackers.

When asked about the potential launch date of the Realme X50 smartphone in India, Sheth said that something ‘much more powerful' was lined up for India and have to wait till MWC Barcelona 2020 for the announcement. Additionally, he revealed that the yellow and black colour variants of the true wireless earbuds will be available next month and Android 10 for the Realme 5i will arrive in May 2020.

Recently, a new smartwatch from Realme was spotted on the Indonesian certification website. Though the certification ‘Brand' section mentions the device as the Realme Band, the ‘Name' section clearly puts in under the smartwatch category.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram