Realme Koi Smartphone With Snapdragon 888 SoC Confirmed, May Launch in January 2021

Qualcomm unveiled its latest flagship chipset for smartphones, the Snapdragon 888 on December 1 during the Snapdragon Summit. As the American chipmaker announced its new Snapdragon 888 chipset, several Android smartphone makers rushed to announce that their flagship smartphones next year will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Chinese smartphone maker Realme, at the time announced that it will launch one of the first smartphones with the Snapdragon 888 processor. The company had then said that a smartphone codenamed "Race" may feature the latest flagship Qualcomm processor. Now, the company has confirmed that the Snapdragon 888 will be a part of a new series of smartphones, at least in China, called Realme Koi.

Realme China announced the new smartphone series (Koi) in a post on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The company has even created a dedicated profile for the Realme Koi series on Weibo. While the company did not share any details about the smartphone, it did share a promotional poster that shows two fishes swimming in opposite directions with the words "Dare to Leap" written in bold letters across the poster. Koi is the name of an ornamented domesticated fish that is known for its colour and beauty. Hence, our best guess as of now is that the Realme Koi may come with a fascinating design.

Realme had, earlier this month said that it is working to be a democratizer of the 5G technology, unlocking the potential of 5G to deliver exciting new experiences for its customers globally. "We are proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With this milestone we reaffirm our commitment to bring more 5G devices in India in 2021,” Madhav Sheth, Realme India and Europe CEO had said after the announcement of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Several reports had earlier said that Realme may name the Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone Realme Ace. All the speculation around the name of the Snapdragon 888-powered Realme smartphone have now been put to rest with Realme's recent announcement. Currently, the smartphone is said to only come to China in January next year, and there is no word on the international availability.