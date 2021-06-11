Realme Laptop and Tablet Confirmed to Launch Alongside Realme GT 5G on June 15

Realme has confirmed the launch of its first laptop and tablet at a global launch event on June 15. The same event will also see the global debut of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT 5G, which Realme confirmed earlier. Although the company does not exactly mention a laptop (rumoured to be called Realme Book) or tablet (rumoured to be called Realme Pad) in the latest post, a promotional poster hints at their sketches. The letter ‘T’ in the poster, clearly outlines the edges of a tablet and laptop. The Realme global event will take place at 5:30 PM IST on June 15.

Meanwhile, the alleged live images of Realme Book were obtained by Android Authority that showcase an Apple MacBook-like design. The alleged photos also flaunt the grey-coloured aluminium body and slim bezels. The laptop is said to carry a 3:2 aspect ratio display and USB Type-C port for charging. Realme may keep the device in the budget segment to rival offerings from Xiaomi, Asus, and Acer. The features are also likely to vary according to the configuration variants Realme releases. Meanwhile, Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong also started asking fans to choose between Realme Tab or Realme Pad, ahead of the official announcement. The final poll results show that over 50 percent prefer the moniker Realme Tab.

As mentioned, the Realme GT 5G will also launch at the global event after debuting in China in March 2021. To recall, the China variant of the Realme GT 5G comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, its triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter (Sony IMX682), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter inside the hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. The phone carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here