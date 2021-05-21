Realme Launches Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 and Pocket Bluetooth Speaker: Price, Specs and More

Realme has refreshed its AIoT lineup with the new Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker. The new smartwatch, as the name suggests, succeeds the Realme Watch 2 that debuted in April 2021. Both Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo feature a neckband-style design though the former supports active noise cancellation. The speaker, which is the most affordable device in the lineup, is touted to deliver 3W audio out. Realme is yet to share the global availability details of each product.

Starting with Realme Watch 2 Pro, the new model features a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display with 320×385 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness that is relatively larger than the 1.4-inch screen on the Realme Watch 2. Hence, the new smartwatch weighs 40 grams, whereas the vanilla model weighs 38 grams with the strap. Customers can choose between two straps options, that is, either with a Black or Silver finish. In terms of features, the Realme Watch 2 Pro can measure heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep, footsteps, calories, and distance. Other capabilities include music control, remote camera, find phone, stopwatch, call notification, message reminder, no disturb mode, and IoT (Internet of Things) control paired with the Realme Link app. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and packs a 390mAh battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge, with 24-hour heart rate monitoring turned on. It carries a price tag of MYR 299 (approx Rs 5,300) and will go on sale in Malaysia starting May 29.

Coming to the Realme Buds Wireless 2, the neckband-style earphones support active noise cancellation (ANC) and hi-res Sony LDAC audio format. Realme says wireless earphones can eliminate up to 25dB of external noise through ANC though users must choose ear-tips that fit perfectly to enhance the noise reduction feature. For safety, the earphones support Transparency mode that lets users hear external noises even while wearing them. Each bud comes with a 13.6mm driver and features 88ms low latency mode to provide a lag-free music experience. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 are IPX5 certified for water resistance and come in Kandi Grey and Kandi Yellow colour finishes. The device is touted to provide 22 hours of battery life with ANC off and 18 hours with the ANC enabled. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 cost MYR 129, which is roughly Rs 2,300. Similarly, Realme has launched a more affordable Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo that come with IPX4 certification and 11.2mm audio drivers. As expected, there’s no ANC support, and the neckband-style earphones are touted to deliver 17 hours of battery life per charge. They are available in Black, Green, and Blue colours and the earphones cost MYR 99 (approx Rs 1,700).

Las on the list is the Realme Pocket portable speaker that supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and AAC and SBC codecs. The speaker is capable of delivering 3W audio output and touted to provide six hours of music playtime with the 600mAh battery. It has a frequency response range of up to 18,000Hz, and the speaker weighs 113 grams. The Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker carries a price tag of MYR 79 (approx Rs 1,400) and comes in two colours – Classic Black and Desert Grey.

