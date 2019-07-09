Realme Million Days Sale: Special Offers on Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 Smartphones From July 10 to July 12

Smartphone maker Realme has announced the ‘Realme Million Days’ sale where it will offer discounts on the Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2. The open sale will run from July 10 to July 12 with special discounts on both smartphones. This will include purchases made on Flipkart, Realme.com and over 8,000 offline partner stores.

The flagship Realme 3 Pro’s 6GB variant will be available for a discount of Rs 1,000. The 6GB RAM + 64GB variant will be now available at Rs 14,999 (previously Rs 15,999), while the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant will be available at Rs 15,999 (previously Rs 16,999). The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs 13,499 (previously Rs 13,999), which means a discount of Rs 500 rupees. These discounts will be available across all channels. On the other hand, the Realme C2 will be eligible for an extended two-year warranty supported by the brand’s pan-India ecosystem comprising more than 8,000 stores and 300 service centres.

Commenting on the launch of the event, Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, realme India, said “Since our launch in India, we have successfully delivered premium quality smartphone experiences to customers at highly-effective price points. We are delighted to say that even our budget smartphones have won hearts of customers across India thanks to their unique integration of premium looks, advanced features, and affordability. The open sale event is another progressive step to give our users a chance to purchase these smartphones at extremely value-driven price points. Going forward, we will continue to launch more such power-packed smartphones to meet the ever-evolving smartphone requirements of the country’s young and dynamic user base.”

The Realme 3 Pro offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a dewdrop notch. It has a Snapdragon 710 SoC and an Adreno 616 GPU. It houses a 4,045mAh battery and runs on Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. In the camera department, you get a 16-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor as part of the dual rear camera setup. It supports expandable storage via a microSD card (up to 256GB). It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and uses a Micro-USB port for charging. It ships with a 20W VOOC 3.0 charger in the box. The device comes in Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple colours.

The Realme C2 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ Dewdrop Full-Screen display and comes equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The device has a geometric diamond-cut pattern on the back. Powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the Realme C2 runs ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9 Pie and comes with a 4,000mAh battery. There is a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor, and at the front there is a-megapixel selfie camera. The device comes in three variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM, and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM –starting at Rs 5,999 and is available in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue colours.