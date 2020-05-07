TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Realme Narzo 10, 10A Launch Event on May 11: Everything You Need to Know

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

The launch was earlier scheduled to take place on April 26 but it was cancelled due to the lockdown extension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
Share this:

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Thursday announced to launch its much-anticipated Narzo smartphone series on May 11. The company said it will host an online event which will be streamed via Realme's YouTube channel as well as its social media platforms.

As e-commerce deliveries for non-essential products began slowly, Realme earlier confirmed to launch the new smartphone in India soon. "I have been seeing in my comments that all of you are eagerly waiting for #realmeNarzo series to be launched. Happy to share that we are launching it on 11th May at 12:30PM," tweeted Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth.

The Narzo series was earlier scheduled to launch in March. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, the launch event was postponed indefinitely. The new series will have two smartphones - the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A and they are speculated to be positioned in the mid-range and budget price segments, respectively.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 10 is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the back while the Narzo 10a will feature a triple-camera module. The smartphones are expected to feature a 6.5-inch display and will be backed by a huge 5,000mAh battery.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading