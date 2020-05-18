Realme Narzo 10 First Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Offers and More

The new Realme Narzo 10 will be going on its first sale today for consumers in India. The company’s new budget offering offers quad-cameras at the back, a big 5,000mAh battery and support for quick charge. Announced a week back alongside the Narzo 10A, the handset is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme 6i.

The Narzo 10 will be going on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart and the Realme India website. The handset is priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant and will be offered in That Green and That White colour options.

Customers can EMI options as well as special discounts when purchasing the device using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or MobiKwik. Additionally, you can exchange your old Realme phone to avail an additional discount. This exchange offer is only available on the Realme India website.

REALME NARZO 10 SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution Mini-Drop display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. On the inside, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, with a Mali G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There is a quad rear camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The handset will run on Reami UI based on Android 10.

Rest of the features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge.

