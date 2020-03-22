Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Confirmed to Launch on March 26: Everything You Need to Know

Realme will be launching a new smartphone series in the coming week for Indian consumers. The company has been launching devices at a rapid pace to compete with the likes of Xiaomi (Redmi) and Samsung. The company says that the new Narzo series is targeted at the Gen-Z, and it will be launching two new phones under the new brand.

Realme Narzo 10

It is being speculated that the Realme Narzo 10 will be a rebranded version of the Realme 6i that launched in Myanmar a few days back. So we can expect a MediaTek Helio G80 processor featuring two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It will also come with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

As for the front camera, it will be a 16-megapixel sensor placed inside a waterdrop notch. The handset is also going to feature a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Narzo 10 is also said to include up to 128GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It should arrive with Android 10 out of the box with Realme UI on top.

Realme Narzo 10A

The Realme Narzo 10A is expected to include a MediaTek Helio G70 processor and a 6.5-inch HD+ display. This one will have a triple camera with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner on the back. This one will also come with Android 10 out-of-the-box with Realme UI on top.

While there is no confirmation from Realme, it is speculated that the Narzo 10 will be priced under Rs 15,000. As mentioned before, the Nazro 10 could be a rebranded version of Realme 6i that retails at MMK 249,900 (Rs 13,000 approx) for the base 3GB + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB + 128GB storage variant which is priced at MMK 299,900 (Rs 16,000 approx) in Myanmar.

The Realme Narzo 10A is being called as a rebranded version of the Realme C3 which has already launched in Thailand. If that holds true, it could launch at a similar price which is THB 3,999 (Rs 9,000 approx) for the 3GB + 32GB variant.

