Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launched in India: Price, Specs, and More

The new Realme Narzo series has finally launched in the country after multiple delays. As predicted, the Realme Narzo 10 is a rebranded version of the Realme 6i that launched in Myanmar earlier this year, while the Realme Narzo 10A is a rebranded version of the Realme C3.

REALME NARZO 10

The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution Mini-Drop display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. On the inside there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, with a Mali G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There is a quad rear camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The handset will run on Reami UI based on Android 10.

Rest of the features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge.

REALME NARZO 10A

The Narzo 10A comes with a similar 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which will be expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with a similar f/2.4 aperture lens.

At the front, the Narzo 10A features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. According to the company the cameras offer features such as AI Beautification, HDR, Panorama, and Timelapse and full-HD (1080p) video recording support with 30fps frame rate.

This one will also feature Realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The battery is similar on the device rated at 5,000mAh battery.

PRICE AND OFFERS

The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is priced at Rs 11,999 and will be available in That Green and That White colour options. The Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available in So Blue and So White colour options.

Both the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will be sold on Flipkart and Realme.com with the first sale on May 18 at 12PM for the Narzo 10 and May 22 12PM on Narzo 10A. Launch offers will be announced soon.

