Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Sale Today in India at 12PM: Check Price, Offers and More

The Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A budget smartphones will be going on sale today for consumers in India. The company’s latest offering features large 5,000mAh batteries and run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The new Narzo series was introduced in India last month after facing certain delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Narzo 10A is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme C3 while the Narzo 10 is originally the Realme 6i.

Both the smartphone will be going on sale 12PM IST on Flipkart and the company's own website, realme.com. The Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant and will be offered in That Green and That White colour options. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB option and Rs 9,999 for the newly announced 4GB + 64GB variant. It will be available in So Blue and So White colour variants.

As for the sale offers, realme.com is offering MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 500. If you buy the phone from Flipkart, you can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

REALME NARZO 10 SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution Mini-Drop display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. On the inside, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, with a Mali G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There is a quad rear camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The handset will run on Reami UI based on Android 10. Rest of the features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge.

REALME NARZO 10A SPECIFICATIONS

The Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which will be expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with a similar f/2.4 aperture lens. At the front, the Narzo 10A features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. According to the company the cameras offer features such as AI Beautification, HDR, Panorama, and Timelapse and full-HD (1080p) video recording support with 30fps frame rate. The phone runs on the company’s Realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The battery is similar on the device rated at 5,000mAh battery.

