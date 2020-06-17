Realme Narzo 10 Next Flash Sale in India on June 23: Check Price, Offers and More

Chinese phone maker Realme has announced another flash sale of its Realme Narzo 10 smartphone that will be held on June 23 at 12 PM IST. Those interested in buying may head to either Realme India website or e-commerce platform, Flipkart, to purchase the device. This will be the second flash sale since May 18, when the company announced the first sale via online platforms. The Realme Narzo 10 offers quad-cameras at the back, a big 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 10 Specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixel-screen resolution as well as an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 10 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, with a Mali G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be further expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 10 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The handset will run on Reami UI based on Android 10 out of the box.

Other features of the Realme Narzo 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 10 Price and Offer

The Realme Narzo has a price tag of Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant and is available in two colour options - Green and White. Customers can avail EMI options as well as special discounts while purchasing the Realme Narzo 19 using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or MobiKwik. Besides, customers can also exchange their old Realme phones to avail an additional discount but only through the Realme India website.