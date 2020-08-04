Realme Narzo 10 Sale Today in India via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, Offers and More

The Realme Narzo 10 will be going on sale yet again today for consumers in India. The company’s budget offering features a large 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The new Narzo series was introduced in India in May after facing certain delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Narzo 10 is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme 6i.

The smartphone will be going on sale at 12PM IST on Flipkart and the company's own website, Realme.com. The Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The handset was launched in two colours- That Green and That White and the recently announced That Blue colour option will also be available during the sale.

As for the sale offers, customers can get 10 percent off on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and no-cost EMI plans starting from Rs 1,334 per month.

REALME NARZO 10 SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution Mini-Drop display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. On the inside, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, with a Mali G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There is a quad rear camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The handset will run on Reami UI based on Android 10. Rest of the features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge.