1-MIN READ

Realme Narzo 10 Specs: MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Confirmed by Company

Realme Narzo 10 Specs: MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Confirmed by Company

The Realme Narzo 10 appears to be directed at the budget segment of devices, and is likely to advertise some scale of gaming credentials.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
Realme has confirmed via Twitter that its upcoming smartphone, the Realme Narzo 10, will be powered by MediaTek's recently unveiled Helio G80 SoC. While the Helio G series is typically aimed at gaming devices, the Helio G80 is seen as a processor that may cater to the budget and mid-range gaming segments of smartphones, This gives users a fair idea regarding what may be expected of the Realme Narzo 10 smartphone.

In terms of capabilities, the Helio G80 SoC comes with MediaTek's HyperEngine gaming mode that will boost the peak performance core of the processor in order to give the best possible gaming performance to the best of its abilities. The Helio G80 also has a dedicated AI co-processor, which has pretty much become the norm for any smartphone processor in the market at the moment. However, the Helio G80 will not be able to support displays richer than full HD+ resolution, which is what the Realme Narzo 10's display resolution would be. The Helio G80 can also record up to 2K videos at 30fps, which clarifies that the Narzo 10 will not feature 4K video recording.

The Realme Narzo 10 is already confirmed to feature a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery and a physical fingerprint sensor at the back. The display size will be 6.5 inches and feature a waterdrop notch to house the front camera. All of this lines the Realme Narzo 10 to be a fairly run of the mill smartphone. However, given how competitive the budget and mid-range smartphone space typically is in India, it remains to be seen if the new 'Narzo' series of devices manage to find footing in the country once lockdown protocol is lifted, and smartphone sales resume in India.

