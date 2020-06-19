Realme Narzo 10A Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Offers and More

The Realme Narzo 10A will be going on sale today for consumers in India. The company’s budget offering was launched alongside the Narzo 10 back in May. The smartphone features triple-cameras at the back and a big 5,000mAh battery. Notably, the handset is a rebranded version of the Realme C3 that was launched in Thailand back in the month of February.

The Narzo 10A will be going on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme India website. The Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,499 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. As for the offers, customers on Flipkart can get Rs 30 discount on their first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card as well as an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There will also be the option of no-cost EMI plans. If you happen to buy the phone from Realme.com, you can get a cashback of up to Rs 500 via Mobikwik.

REALME NARZO 10A SPECIFICATIONS



The Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which will be expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with a similar f/2.4 aperture lens.

At the front, the Narzo 10A features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. According to the company the cameras offer features such as AI Beautification, HDR, Panorama, and Timelapse and full-HD (1080p) video recording support with 30fps frame rate.

The phone runs on the company’s Realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The battery is similar on the device rated at 5,000mAh battery.